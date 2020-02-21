Dr. Gregory Hirsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hirsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Hirsch, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Hirsch, MD is a Pulmonologist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Pulmonary Disease, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Harbor-UCLA Medical Center and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Poway.
Locations
Arch Health Partners488 E Valley Pkwy Ste 211, Escondido, CA 92025 Directions (760) 489-1458
Pulmonology Office1955 Citracado Pkwy Ste 301, Escondido, CA 92029 Directions (858) 675-3100
Hospital Affiliations
- Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido
- Palomar Medical Center Poway
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- American Postal Workers Union Health Plan
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Sharp Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Just a wonderful human being. Also a great doctor who truly cares about his patients, I love 'em.
About Dr. Gregory Hirsch, MD
- Pulmonary Disease
- 45 years of experience
- English, German
- 1639287071
Education & Certifications
- Los Angeles County Harbor - UCLA Medical Center
- Harbor-UCLA Medical Center
- Internal Medicine and Pulmonary Disease
Dr. Hirsch has seen patients for Low Blood Oxygen Level, COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) and Wheezing, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hirsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Hirsch speaks German.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hirsch. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hirsch.
