Dr. Gregory Holt, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Gregory Holt, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Hillcrest Medical Center.
The Orthopaedic Center1809 E 13th St, Tulsa, OK 74104 Directions (918) 582-6800Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hillcrest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
An excellent doctor and surgeon. He has operated on both of my knees. Great bedside manner!
- 37 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Tampa General Hospital
- Univ of Oklahoma-Schusterman Center
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- UNIVERSITY OF TULSA
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Osteoarthritis, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Osteoarthritis of Shoulder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
