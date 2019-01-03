Dr. Gregory Holt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Holt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Holt, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Holt, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
Dr. Holt works at
Locations
-
1
Gastroenterology Associates PA200 Patewood Dr Ste B200, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
-
2
Hro9 HAWTHORNE PARK CT, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 232-7338
-
3
Tiger Blvd.1011 Tiger Blvd Ste 200, Clemson, SC 29631 Directions (864) 232-7338
-
4
Gvo317 Saint Francis Dr Ste 170, Greenville, SC 29601 Directions (864) 232-7338
-
5
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112a Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
-
6
Gastroenterology Associates, P.A.112b Hospital Dr, Simpsonville, SC 29681 Directions (864) 232-7338
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Hillcrest Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Holt is the Best! He has Great bed side manners and is up to date on today's medicine. I would highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gregory Holt, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 36 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- UNIVERSITY OF VALPARAISO / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Holt has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Holt accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Holt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Holt works at
Dr. Holt has seen patients for Hernia, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Holt on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Holt. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Holt.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Holt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Holt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.