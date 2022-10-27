Overview of Dr. Gregory Horner, MD

Dr. Gregory Horner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.



Dr. Horner works at Tri-Valley Orthopedic Specs Inc in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA and Tracy, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.