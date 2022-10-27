See All Hand Surgeons in Pleasanton, CA
Dr. Gregory Horner, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4.1 (79)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Horner, MD

Dr. Gregory Horner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.

Dr. Horner works at Tri-Valley Orthopedic Specs Inc in Pleasanton, CA with other offices in San Ramon, CA and Tracy, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Horner's Office Locations

    Tri-valley Orthopedic Specialists Inc.
    4626 Willow Rd Ste 200, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 833-6821
    San Ramon Office
    5601 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 130, San Ramon, CA 94583 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (925) 275-1133
    Tracy Office
    2180 W Grant Line Rd Ste 100, Tracy, CA 95377 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (209) 833-6821

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • San Ramon Regional Medical Center
  • Stanford Health Care Valleycare
  • Sutter Tracy Community Hospital

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture

Limb Pain
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Hand Fracture
Broken Arm
De Quervain's Disease
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers)
Joint Drainage
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Rotator Cuff Tear
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Trigger Finger
Adhesive Capsulitis
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Ataxia
Bursitis
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Chondrocalcinosis
Chronic Neck Pain
Clavicle Fracture
Complications of Joint Prosthesis
De Quervain's Release
Degenerative Disc Disease
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Dupuytren's Contracture
Elbow Sprain
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Foot Sprain
Herniated Disc
Hip Sprain
Internal Derangement of Knee
Knee Dislocation
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip)
Low Back Pain
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pseudoarthrosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Shoulder Dislocation
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Spinal Stenosis
Spondylitis
Spondylosis
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net of California
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 79 ratings
    Patient Ratings (79)
    5 Star
    (58)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (15)
    Oct 27, 2022
    Great
    — Oct 27, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Horner, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1295730331
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New England Combined Hand Surgery Program
    Internship
    • Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Horner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Horner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Horner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Horner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    79 patients have reviewed Dr. Horner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horner.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Horner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Horner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

