Dr. Gregory Horner, MD
Dr. Gregory Horner, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Pleasanton, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with San Ramon Regional Medical Center, Stanford Health Care Valleycare and Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
Tri-valley Orthopedic Specialists Inc.4626 Willow Rd Ste 200, Pleasanton, CA 94588 Directions (209) 833-6821
San Ramon Office5601 Norris Canyon Rd Ste 130, San Ramon, CA 94583 Directions (925) 275-1133
Tracy Office2180 W Grant Line Rd Ste 100, Tracy, CA 95377 Directions (209) 833-6821
Hospital Affiliations
- San Ramon Regional Medical Center
- Stanford Health Care Valleycare
- Sutter Tracy Community Hospital
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
- Orthopedic Hand Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- New England Combined Hand Surgery Program
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Northwestern Center Feinberg School of Medicine
Dr. Horner has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Horner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Horner speaks Spanish.
79 patients have reviewed Dr. Horner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Horner.
