Dr. Gregory Housner, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Dearborn, MI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Beaumont Hospital - Dearborn and Trinity Health Livonia Hospital.



Dr. Housner works at Dearborn Orthopedics/Sprts Medi in Dearborn, MI with other offices in Livonia, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Knee and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.