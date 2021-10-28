Overview of Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO

Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion Giles Community Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Sovah Health Danville.



Dr. Howes works at Carilion Clinic Physical Medicine in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Martinsville, VA and Pearisburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.