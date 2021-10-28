See All Neurosurgeons in Roanoke, VA
Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO

Neurosurgery
4.0 (33)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO

Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Roanoke, VA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital, Carilion Giles Community Hospital, Carilion New River Valley Medical Center, Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital and Sovah Health Danville.

Dr. Howes works at Carilion Clinic Physical Medicine in Roanoke, VA with other offices in Martinsville, VA and Pearisburg, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Herniated Disc, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Dr. Howes' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Carilion Clinic Neurosurgery - Roanoke
    2331 Franklin Rd SW, Roanoke, VA 24014 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 224-5170
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Carilion Clinic Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery - Martinsville
    1107B Brookdale St, Martinsville, VA 24112 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 224-5170
  3. 3
    Carilion Clinic Neurosurgery - Giles
    159 Hartley Way, Pearisburg, VA 24134 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (540) 224-5170

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital
  • Carilion Giles Community Hospital
  • Carilion New River Valley Medical Center
  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital
  • Sovah Health Danville

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease
Herniated Disc
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Degenerative Disc Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation, Adult Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Cranial Diseases Chevron Icon
Cranial Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Dural Arteriovenous Fistulas Chevron Icon
Dural Tear Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Column Tumors Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Health Span
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • Special Needs Plan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 33 ratings
    Patient Ratings (33)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (8)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Howes?

    Oct 28, 2021
    I found myself in need of a neurosurgeon STAT for a fully ruptured disk with loss of feeling and control of my entire leg. Dr. Howes came highly recommended by a mutual friend. While the conditions that arose which required his services are not something I would wish on anyone, if you happen to have an ailment which requires his skill set, Dr. Howes is your guy. I can't imagine the entire process being any smoother, or the outcome of the surgery being any better. Seven weeks after a microdiscectomy for the 95% of the nucleus pulpulsa leaked out, I am pain free! In my opinion as a consumer of his services, he was professional, prompt and personable. I'd recommend him to any of my friends and family if they were looking for an outstanding neurosurgeon. Changed my life! Thank you, Dr. Howes
    RB — Oct 28, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Howes to family and friends

    Dr. Howes' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Howes

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO.

    About Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1801074661
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stanford University
    Fellowship
    Medical Education
    • West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Howes has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Howes has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Howes has seen patients for Herniated Disc, Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Howes on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    33 patients have reviewed Dr. Howes. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Howes.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Howes, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Howes appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory A Howes, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.