Overview of Dr. Gregory Hsu, DO

Dr. Gregory Hsu, DO is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Henderson, NV. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WESTERN UNIVERSITY OF HEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with University Medical Center.



Dr. Hsu works at Sunset Eye Center in Henderson, NV. They frequently treat conditions like Visual Field Defects, Stye and Allergic Conjunctivitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.