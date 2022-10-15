Dr. Gregory Imbarrato, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Imbarrato is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Imbarrato, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Imbarrato, DO
Dr. Gregory Imbarrato, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.
Dr. Imbarrato's Office Locations
Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold330 Billingsley Rd Ste 202, Charlotte, NC 28211 Directions (704) 908-2439
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Imbarrato is a skilled, empathetic, and wonderful doctor. Over the course of several months he successfully repaired my two brain aneurysms. He instilled confidence and trust, understood all my concerns, answered all my questions and kept me informed every step of the way.
About Dr. Gregory Imbarrato, DO
- Neurosurgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- Male
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
