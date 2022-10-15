Overview of Dr. Gregory Imbarrato, DO

Dr. Gregory Imbarrato, DO is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center.



Dr. Imbarrato works at Novant Health Brain & Spine Surgery - Cotswold in Charlotte, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Subdural Hemorrhage along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.