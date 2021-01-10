Dr. Gregory Janis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Janis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Janis, MD
Dr. Gregory Janis, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Cardiology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
New York University Langone Ambulatory Care West Side355 W 52nd St Fl 2, New York, NY 10019 Directions (646) 754-2100
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
I am a very nervous type person, but Dr. was very patient. He really helped to put me at ease. If I have a question. he is always polite and prompt with his answers.
- Cardiology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1780821629
- Saint Luke's Roosevelt Hospital
- Montefiore Hosp & Med Ctr
- U OF BUFFALO SUNY SCH OF MED & BIOMEDICAL SCI
- Yale University
- Cardiovascular Disease
