Dr. Gregory Jaryga, DPM
Dr. Gregory Jaryga, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Fort Worth, TX. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with WHS East Campus.
Dr. Jaryga's Office Locations
Trinity Foot & Ankle Specialists Pllc5801 Oakbend Trl Ste 140, Fort Worth, TX 76132 Directions (817) 377-3668Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- WHS East Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Had ankle surgery a few months ago and could not be happier than I am today. I had/have zero pain, the incisions look great, and I'll be off crutches within a week from now. I cannot say enough good things about Dr. Jaryga and his surgical expertise, his willingness to answer all of my questions, and simply taking good care of me. The staff has been nothing short of wonderful. Usually greeted with a smile from the front desk staff, Dr. Jaryga always used my name and greeted me warmly, as did Laurie, his nurse. I would recommend Dr. Jaryga in a heartbeat to anyone I know.
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1265481600
Education & Certifications
- OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
- Foot Surgery
Dr. Jaryga has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jaryga accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jaryga has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
57 patients have reviewed Dr. Jaryga. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jaryga.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jaryga, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jaryga appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.