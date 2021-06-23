Overview of Dr. Gregory Jeansonne, MD

Dr. Gregory Jeansonne, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Aspirus Wausau Hospital, Magnolia Regional Health Center and Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center.



Dr. Jeansonne works at Orthopaedic Associates of Wausau in Wausau, WI with other offices in Corinth, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Avascular Necrosis, Osteoarthritis and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.