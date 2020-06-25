Overview

Dr. Gregory Jenkins, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Southaven, MS. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University of Mississippi School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Memorial Hospital - Memphis, Baptist Memorial Hospital - Tipton, Baptist Memorial Hospital- DeSoto and Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Jenkins works at Baptist Medical Group - Jenkins and Nease Internal Medicine in Southaven, MS with other offices in Cordova, TN and Germantown, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.