Dr. Gregory Jessen, DDS is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jessen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Jessen, DDS
Overview of Dr. Gregory Jessen, DDS
Dr. Gregory Jessen, DDS is an Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery Specialist in Ogden, UT.
Dr. Jessen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Jessen's Office Locations
-
1
Jessen Omfs Inc.1508 E Skyline Dr Ste 800, Ogden, UT 84405 Directions (435) 264-5784
Hospital Affiliations
- Ogden Regional Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Delta Dental
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- First Health
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Total Dental Administrators PPO
- United Concordia
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jessen?
About Dr. Gregory Jessen, DDS
- Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
- English
- 1548349251
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jessen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jessen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jessen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jessen works at
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jessen. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jessen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jessen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jessen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.