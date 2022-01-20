Overview of Dr. Gregory Johnson, MD

Dr. Gregory Johnson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Wilmington, NC. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TOLEDO and is affiliated with Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Johnson works at Intracoastal Eye Pllc in Wilmington, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Eye Infections, Corneal Diseases and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.