Dr. Gregory Johnson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Haverhill, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with Holy Family Hospital – Methuen and Lawrence General Hospital.



Dr. Johnson works at Associates in Orthopedics-Mass. General Brigham Community Partner in Haverhill, MA with other offices in North Andover, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Adhesive Capsulitis, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.