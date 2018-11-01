Overview of Dr. Gregory Johnston, DO

Dr. Gregory Johnston, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.



Dr. Johnston works at Mercy Weight Management Center in Toledo, OH with other offices in Tiffin, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.