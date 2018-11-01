Dr. Gregory Johnston, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnston is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Johnston, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Johnston, DO
Dr. Gregory Johnston, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Toledo, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center, Mercy Health Defiance Hospital and Mercy Saint Anne Hospital.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston's Office Locations
-
1
Mercy Weight Management Center3930 Sunforest Ct Ste 100, Toledo, OH 43623 Directions (419) 251-8760
-
2
St. Vincent Mercy Medical Center2213 Cherry St, Toledo, OH 43608 Directions (419) 251-3232
-
3
Mercy Health Tiffin Hospital27 St Lawrence Dr Ste 201A, Tiffin, OH 44883 Directions (419) 251-8760
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Vincent Medical Center
- Mercy Health Defiance Hospital
- Mercy Saint Anne Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Johnston?
awesome provider! the staff is wonderful!
About Dr. Gregory Johnston, DO
- General Surgery
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1982866109
Education & Certifications
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Johnston has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Johnston accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Johnston has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Johnston works at
Dr. Johnston has seen patients for Bariatric Surgery (Weight Loss Surgery), Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia and Hiatal Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Johnston on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Johnston. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Johnston.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Johnston, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Johnston appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.