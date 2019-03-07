Dr. Gregory Jones, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jones is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Jones, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Jones, DO
Dr. Gregory Jones, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Jackson Hospital and Clinic.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones' Office Locations
-
1
Montgomery Women's Health Associates470 Taylor Rd Ste 300, Montgomery, AL 36117 Directions (334) 281-1191
-
2
Jackson Clinic Obstetrics and Gynecology1758 Park Pl Ste 301, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 284-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Hospital and Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- VIVA Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Jones?
Dr Jones has been my daughter and I doctor for 4yrs now he has a perfect personality and takes time with his patients. Excellent bedside manners. All my procedures was excellent and my recovery time was as well.... Love Dr G Jones
About Dr. Gregory Jones, DO
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 17 years of experience
- English
- 1043357221
Education & Certifications
- Wright Patterson Afb/Wright State University
- Oklahoma State Univ Center For Health Sciences College of Osteopathic Medicine
- Addiction Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jones has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jones accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jones has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jones works at
Dr. Jones has seen patients for Chronic Pelvic Pain, Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis and Yeast Infections, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jones on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Jones. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jones.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jones, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jones appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.