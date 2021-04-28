Dr. Gregory Kellam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kellam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Kellam, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Kellam, MD
Dr. Gregory Kellam, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Grand Junction, CO. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
They frequently treat conditions like Nearsightedness, Allergic Conjunctivitis and Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kellam's Office Locations
- 1 1000 Wellington Ave, Grand Junction, CO 81501 Directions (970) 243-9000
Western Rockies Eye Center2460 Patterson Rd Unit 2, Grand Junction, CO 81505 Directions (970) 243-9000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
My experience with Dr. Kellam, was so great. I don't have to wear glasses anymore. Thank you Dr. Kellam what an awesome job you and did on my eyes.
About Dr. Gregory Kellam, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1548373343
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF NEW MEXICO / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Ophthalmology
