Overview of Dr. Gregory Kent, MD

Dr. Gregory Kent, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Meridian, ID. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Kent works at The Eye Associates in Meridian, ID with other offices in Caldwell, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Astigmatism, Presbyopia and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.