Dr. Gregory King, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. King is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory King, DPM
Overview of Dr. Gregory King, DPM
Dr. Gregory King, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Rancho Mirage, CA. They graduated from CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Eisenhower Medical Center.
Dr. King works at
Dr. King's Office Locations
-
1
John N Taylor MD35400 Bob Hope Dr Ste 211, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270 Directions (760) 327-1254
-
2
Karmin Vafa MD7281 Dumosa Ave Ste 1, Yucca Valley, CA 92284 Directions (760) 365-1882
-
3
Desert Regional Medical Center1150 N Indian Canyon Dr, Palm Springs, CA 92262 Directions (760) 232-6251
-
4
Hi-desert Continuing Care Center6722 White Feather Rd, Joshua Tree, CA 92252 Directions (760) 366-1500
Hospital Affiliations
- Eisenhower Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. King?
Wonderful Doctor did my foot surgery.
About Dr. Gregory King, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1861574725
Education & Certifications
- CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. King has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. King accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. King has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. King works at
25 patients have reviewed Dr. King. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. King.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. King, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. King appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.