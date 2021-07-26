Overview of Dr. Gregory Klis, MD

Dr. Gregory Klis, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Adventist Health Bakersfield and Mercy Hospital Downtown - Bakersfield.



Dr. Klis works at San Dimas Medical Group in Bakersfield, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Chronic Pelvic Pain and Excessive Menstrual Bleeding along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.