Dr. Gregory Koby, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Shelby Township, MI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State University / College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital, Beaumont Hospital, Troy, Henry Ford Macomb Hospital and Mclaren Macomb.



Dr. Koby works at Partners In Family Medicine in Shelby Township, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.