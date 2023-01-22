Overview of Dr. Gregory Kolovich, MD

Dr. Gregory Kolovich, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Savannah, GA. They graduated from The Ohio State University and is affiliated with Memorial Health University Medical Center, Candler Hospital, Memorial Health Meadows Hospital, Optim Medical Center -Tattnall and St. Joseph's Hospital.



Dr. Kolovich works at Georgia Eye Institute of the Southeast LLC in Savannah, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Carpal Tunnel Syndrome and Limb Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.