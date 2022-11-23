Dr. Gregory Komenda, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Komenda is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Komenda, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Komenda, MD
Dr. Gregory Komenda, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Overlake Medical Center & Clinics and Swedish Issaquah Campus.
Dr. Komenda works at
Dr. Komenda's Office Locations
Proliance Orthopaedics & Sports Therapy1231 116th Ave NE Ste 750, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 455-3600Monday7:00am - 5:00pmTuesday7:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday7:00am - 5:00pm
Issaquah Highlands510 8th Ave NE Ste 200, Issaquah, WA 98029 Directions (425) 392-3030Monday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Proliance Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine18100 NE Union Hill Rd Ste 330, Redmond, WA 98052 Directions (425) 455-3600
Hospital Affiliations
- Overlake Medical Center & Clinics
- Swedish Issaquah Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Gregory Komenda, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Orthopaedic Hospital|The Southern California Orthopedic Institute
- Union Memorial Hospital
- Swedish Medical Center-Cherry Hills
- Saint Louis University School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Komenda has seen patients for Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Komenda on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
120 patients have reviewed Dr. Komenda. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Komenda.
