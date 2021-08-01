Dr. Gregory Koshkarian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Koshkarian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Koshkarian, MD
Dr. Gregory Koshkarian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Med|Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.
Pima Heart & Vascular1238 W Orange Grove Rd Ste 103, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular9356 E Rita Rd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85747 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular1631 W Ina Rd, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 838-3540
Pima Heart & Vascular7510 N Oracle Rd Ste 100, Tucson, AZ 85704 Directions (520) 838-3540Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwest Medical Center
- Oro Valley Hospital
- Tucson Medical Center
- Aetna
- Arizona Health Care Cost Containment System (AHCCCS)
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of New Mexico
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- Cigna
- First Health
- Health Net Federal Services
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medicare
- National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC)
- Onecare
- Provider Networks of America
- Special Agents Mutual Benefit Association (SAMBA)
- Tricare
- Triwest
- UnitedHealthCare
- WPS Health Insurance
I have been a patient of Dr.Koshkarian for about 6 years now. Without exception both he and his staff are without a doubt both personable and professional. Treatment and explanations are provided in a clear and concise manner with clear explanation(s) provided regarding any future follow-ups. As an added bonus, along with the rest of the staff, both Lona (Dr. K's assistant) and Kellie (DNP) are top notch !!
About Dr. Gregory Koshkarian, MD
- Cardiology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1164425096
Education & Certifications
- Columbia Presbytarian Med Ctr|Georgetown University Med Center Washington Dc
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
- Yale University School Med|Yale University School of Medicine
Dr. Koshkarian accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Koshkarian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Koshkarian works at
Dr. Koshkarian has seen patients for Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Koshkarian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Koshkarian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Koshkarian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Koshkarian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Koshkarian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.