Dr. Gregory Koshkarian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Cardiology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Med|Yale University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwest Medical Center, Oro Valley Hospital and Tucson Medical Center.



Dr. Koshkarian works at Pima Heart & Vascular in Tucson, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Mitral Valve Disease and Tricuspid Valve Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.