Dr. Gregory Krenek, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Krenek, MD is a Dermatologist in Conroe, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus.
Locations
Gregory Krenek503 Medical Center Blvd Ste 140, Conroe, TX 77304 Directions (936) 756-0668
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Krenek listens to you needs and takes in anything that you may know . Great doctor.
About Dr. Gregory Krenek, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Med
- Texas Texas A&M University / Main Campus
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Krenek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Krenek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Krenek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Krenek has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Krenek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
28 patients have reviewed Dr. Krenek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Krenek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Krenek, there are benefits to both methods.