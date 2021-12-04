Dr. Gregory Kumkumian, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kumkumian is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Kumkumian, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Kumkumian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.
Dr. Kumkumian works at
Locations
-
1
Johns Hopkins Phys Heart Care6410 Rockledge Dr Ste 200, Bethesda, MD 20817 Directions (301) 897-5301
-
2
Jhcp Heart Care At Rockville15005 Shady Grove Rd Ste 340, Rockville, MD 20850 Directions (240) 238-3760
Hospital Affiliations
- Suburban Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kumkumian?
I don't typically write reviews but I can't avoid writing one for Dr. Kumkumian. Dr. Kumkumian is THE best interventional cardiologists in the DMV area. He truly is an angel sent from heaven. My father wouldn't be alive and living the quality of life he currently is without Dr. Kumkumian's knowledge, expertise, guidance, and efforts. Dr. Kumkumian is very humble yet confident and knows his trade extremely well. The outcome of any procedure isn't entirely in the hands of any provider but being in the hands of Dr. Kumkumian you should know that he will be absolutely committed to do what is best for you.
About Dr. Gregory Kumkumian, MD
- Cardiology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1851336200
Education & Certifications
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- University of Maryland Medical Center
- George Washington U, School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kumkumian accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kumkumian has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kumkumian works at
Dr. Kumkumian has seen patients for Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Electrocardiogram (EKG), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kumkumian on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kumkumian. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kumkumian.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kumkumian, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kumkumian appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.