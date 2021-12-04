Overview

Dr. Gregory Kumkumian, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Bethesda, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Suburban Hospital.



Dr. Kumkumian works at Johns Hopkins Phys Heart Care in Bethesda, MD with other offices in Rockville, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.