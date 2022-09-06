See All Neurosurgeons in North Haven, CT
Dr. Gregory Kuzmik, MD

Neurosurgery
5.0 (1)
Accepting new patients
10 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Kuzmik, MD

Dr. Gregory Kuzmik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Midstate Medical Center.

Dr. Kuzmik works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in North Haven, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Kuzmik's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    190 Universal Dr Ste 101, North Haven, CT 06473 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 694-7550
  2. 2
    Hartford HealthCare Medical Group
    435 Lewis Ave # 103, Meriden, CT 06451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 694-7550

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
  • Midstate Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anterior Cervical Microdiscectomy With Fusion Chevron Icon
Anterior Lumbar Interbody Fusion Surgery (ALIF) Chevron Icon
Cavernous Malformation of Spine Chevron Icon
Cervical Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Complex Spinal Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Complex Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Kyphosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Kyphosis
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Lordosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lordosis
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Metastatic Spinal Cord Cancer Chevron Icon
Microsurgical Spine Surgery Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Decompression for Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Surgery Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Spinal Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Infections Chevron Icon
Spinal Instability Chevron Icon
Spinal Pump Implant Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Tumor Surgery Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Transforaminal Lumbar Interbody Fusion (TLIF) Surgery Chevron Icon
XLIF® (eXtreme Lateral Interbody Fusion) Procedure Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Gregory Kuzmik, MD

    • Neurosurgery
    • 10 years of experience
    • English
    • 1922444371
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of California San Francisco
    • Yale-New Haven Hospital, New Haven, Connecticut
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
