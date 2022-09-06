Dr. Gregory Kuzmik, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kuzmik is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Kuzmik, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Kuzmik, MD
Dr. Gregory Kuzmik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Midstate Medical Center.
Dr. Kuzmik's Office Locations
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group190 Universal Dr Ste 101, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 694-7550
Hartford HealthCare Medical Group435 Lewis Ave # 103, Meriden, CT 06451 Directions (203) 694-7550
Hospital Affiliations
- The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus
- Midstate Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Kuzmik explained everything very thoroughly and made me comfortable with my health decisions, I highly recommend you work with him if you have back issues …
About Dr. Gregory Kuzmik, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 10 years of experience
- English
- 1922444371
Education & Certifications
- University Of California San Francisco
- Yale-New Haven Hospital, New Haven, Connecticut
- Yale University School Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
