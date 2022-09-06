Overview of Dr. Gregory Kuzmik, MD

Dr. Gregory Kuzmik, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in North Haven, CT. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 10 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with The Hospital of Central Connecticut at New Britain General Campus and Midstate Medical Center.



Dr. Kuzmik works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in North Haven, CT with other offices in Meriden, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.