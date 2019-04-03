Overview of Dr. Gregory Lacy II, MD

Dr. Gregory Lacy II, MD is an Urology Specialist in Houma, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from TULANE UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA and is affiliated with Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center and New Orleans East Hospital.



Dr. Lacy II works at South Louisiana Medical Assocs in Houma, LA with other offices in New Orleans, LA and New Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Incontinence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.