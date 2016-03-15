Dr. Gregory Lagos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lagos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Lagos, DO
Overview
Dr. Gregory Lagos, DO is a Dermatologist in South Charleston, WV. They specialize in Dermatology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine.
Dr. Lagos works at
Locations
Center for Dermatology & Skin Care Inc.607 Chestnut St, South Charleston, WV 25309 Directions (304) 766-9136
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I find him he responds to my needs well and timely.
About Dr. Gregory Lagos, DO
- Dermatology
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1316946825
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lagos has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lagos accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lagos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lagos works at
Dr. Lagos has seen patients for Seborrheic Dermatitis, Warts and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lagos on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Lagos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lagos.
