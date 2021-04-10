See All Plastic Surgeons in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Gregory Lakin, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Gregory Lakin, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.9 (81)
Map Pin Small Cleveland, OH
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Lakin, MD

Dr. Gregory Lakin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Ponce Sch of Med.

Dr. Lakin works at University Hospital Cleveland Medical Center in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Peter Ciolek, MD
Dr. Peter Ciolek, MD
5.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
Dr. Anna Bakeman, MD
1.0 (1)
View Profile
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
Dr. Patrick Byrne, MD
3.7 (28)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Lakin's Office Locations

  1. 1
    University Hospitals
    11100 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44106 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 844-4780
    Monday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Roger H Stewart MD PA
    6550 N Federal Hwy Ste 320, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 491-0510
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 81 ratings
    Patient Ratings (81)
    5 Star
    (78)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Lakin?

    Apr 10, 2021
    ABSOLUTELY!! He kept me well informed during the entire process. The results from my procedure are phenomenal. I’m extremely happy!!
    — Apr 10, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Lakin, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Gregory Lakin, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Lakin to family and friends

    Dr. Lakin's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Lakin

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Gregory Lakin, MD.

    About Dr. Gregory Lakin, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1366455446
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Ponce Sch of Med
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Lakin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lakin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lakin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lakin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    81 patients have reviewed Dr. Lakin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lakin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lakin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lakin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Gregory Lakin, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.