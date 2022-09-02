Overview

Dr. Gregory Lam, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.



Dr. Lam works at Cincinnati GI in Cincinnati, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Diarrhea and Abdominal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.