Dr. Gregory Lam, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Gregory Lam, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Cincinnati, OH. They graduated from Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University and is affiliated with Bethesda North Hospital, Christ Hospital, Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital and Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital.
Dr. Lam works at
Locations
Anderson7661 Beechmont Ave Ste 120, Cincinnati, OH 45255 Directions (513) 231-9010Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Christ MOB2123 Auburn Ave # 722, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 231-9010Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Christ MOB2123 Auburn Ave # 722, Cincinnati, OH 45219 Directions (513) 231-9010
Hospital Affiliations
- Bethesda North Hospital
- Christ Hospital
- Mercy Health - Anderson Hospital
- Mercy Health - Clermont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lam and his staff were very friendly and professional. I feel like my concerns were addressed and am happy with my plan of care going forward. Highly recommend!
About Dr. Gregory Lam, DO
- Gastroenterology
- English
- 1861416596
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Medical Center & Hines Veteran Affairs
- Arizona College Of Osteopathic Medicine Of Midwestern University, Midwestern University
- Gonzaga University
