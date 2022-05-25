See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. Gregory Lam, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (2)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Gregory Lam, MD

Dr. Gregory Lam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. 

Dr. Lam works at UCLA Health in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

5/5
Dr. Lam's Office Locations

    UCLA Health Santa Monica Internal Medicine
    1245 16th St Ste 309, Santa Monica, CA 90404
(310) 730-1434

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • UCLA Santa Monica Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Care Coordination for Complex Conditions and Procedures Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Influenza (Flu) Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Low Blood Oxygen Level Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Gregory Lam, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871955922
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Gregory Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

