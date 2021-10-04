Overview of Dr. Gregory Lane, MD

Dr. Gregory Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.



Dr. Lane works at Advanced Orthopedic/Sprts Medcn in Edison, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.