Dr. Gregory Lane, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Lane, MD
Dr. Gregory Lane, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Edison, NJ. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center.
Dr. Lane's Office Locations
Edison Office1907 Oak Tree Rd Ste 201, Edison, NJ 08820 Directions (732) 548-7332
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health JFK Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lane is a great orthopedic surgeon he has done multiple surgeries on me and I could not be happier also his office staff including the office manager Toni are fabulous!! Toni has gone out of her way always willing to help and works very hard at taking care of their patients I highly recommend Dr Lane and his staff four any orthopedic surgery
About Dr. Gregory Lane, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1750488466
Education & Certifications
- TEMPLE UNIVERSITY
