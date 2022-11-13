Overview of Dr. Gregory Lanford, MD

Dr. Gregory Lanford, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Tennessee College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West, Jennie Stuart Medical Center and Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery.



Dr. Lanford works at Howell-Allen Clinic - Nashville in Nashville, TN with other offices in Hopkinsville, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Herniated Disc, Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty and Laminotomy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.