Overview of Dr. Gregory Langford, MD

Dr. Gregory Langford, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Escondido, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Palomar Medical Center Poway, Palomar Medical Center Downtown Escondido and Palomar Medical Center Escondido.



Dr. Langford works at Parkway Women's Care, Escondido CA in Escondido, CA. They frequently treat conditions like HPV (Human Papillomavirus) and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.