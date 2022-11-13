Dr. Gregory Larsen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Larsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Larsen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Larsen, MD
Dr. Gregory Larsen, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC and is affiliated with Ochsner Medical Center and Saint Bernard Parish Hospital.
Dr. Larsen works at
Dr. Larsen's Office Locations
Ochsner Health Center - Baptist Napoleon Medical Plaza4429 Clara St Ste 600, New Orleans, LA 70115 Directions (504) 894-2887Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ochsner Medical Center
- Saint Bernard Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Seriously, this guy is good. I've never had a specialist take as much time to get to know my issues and explain things to me. As a non-medical healthcare professional, my medical knowledge is above average, and Dr. Larsen didn't talk down to me. He talked with me and found a solution to my problem.
About Dr. Gregory Larsen, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1548497860
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio - San Antonio, TX
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill - Chapel Hill, NC
- Tennessee Technological University
- Urology
Dr. Larsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Larsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Larsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Larsen works at
Dr. Larsen has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Larsen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Larsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Larsen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Larsen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Larsen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.