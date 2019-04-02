Dr. Gregory Law, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Law is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Law, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Law, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Ashburn, VA. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc.
Locations
Cascades Family Chiropractic20925 Professional Plz Ste 320, Ashburn, VA 20147 Directions (410) 382-1450
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Law assisted my son and then he assisted me. He was an exceptional counselor and psychologist intent on not only solving our problem(s) but helping us to see, understand, and solve the problems we were experiencing.
About Dr. Gregory Law, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Walter Reed Army Med Center
- George Washington University School Of Med And Health Sciences Washington Dc
- University Of Maryland
Frequently Asked Questions
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Law. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Law.
