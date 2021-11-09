Dr. Gregory Lemite, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lemite is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Lemite, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Lemite, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Chester, VA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with TriCities Hospital.
Dr. Lemite works at
Locations
-
1
Tri-Cities Gastroenterology1714 E Hundred Rd Ste 104, Chester, VA 23836 Directions (804) 455-9989
Hospital Affiliations
- TriCities Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lemite?
Been years ago. Great bedside matter. Professional and friendly. Explains Procedures you’re having done what to expect. Takes time to answer questions.
About Dr. Gregory Lemite, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1528027224
Education & Certifications
- Elmhurst Hospital Center
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- Montefiore Medical Center - Moses Division
- CITY UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / MEDICAL SCHOOL
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemite has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemite accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemite has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lemite works at
Dr. Lemite has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, Heartburn and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lemite on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemite. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemite.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lemite, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lemite appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.