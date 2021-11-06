Dr. Gregory Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Lewis, MD
Overview
Dr. Gregory Lewis, MD is a Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiologist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their fellowship with U Chicago Hosps
Dr. Lewis works at
Locations
-
1
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hinsdale908 N Elm St Ste 404, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-3422
-
2
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Bolingbrook396 Remington Blvd Ste 300, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 789-3422
-
3
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Romeoville500 S Weber Rd, Romeoville, IL 60446 Directions (630) 789-3422Wednesday9:00am - 6:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- Morris Hospital and Healthcare Centers
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent visit with Dr Lewis. Very professional and thorough. Even has a sense of humor :) Highly recommend.
About Dr. Gregory Lewis, MD
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
- English
- 1104864321
Education & Certifications
- U Chicago Hosps
- Internal Medicine
