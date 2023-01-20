Dr. Lichtman has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gregory Lichtman, DO
Overview of Dr. Gregory Lichtman, DO
Dr. Gregory Lichtman, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Worcester, MA.
Dr. Lichtman works at
Dr. Lichtman's Office Locations
-
1
University of Massachusetts Memorial Medical Center Inc55 Lake Ave N, Worcester, MA 01655 Directions (508) 791-6351Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Fairlawn Rehabilitation Hospital189 May St, Worcester, MA 01602 Directions (508) 791-6351
-
3
Sutter Auburn Urgent Care11795 Education St Ste 100, Auburn, CA 95602 Directions (530) 886-2300
Hospital Affiliations
- Sutter Auburn Faith Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
I feel like he did a great job. This is 2 weeks post op. I went off OTC pIn meds day after surgery. I believe he is very good at what he does.
About Dr. Gregory Lichtman, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1639432610
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lichtman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lichtman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lichtman works at
Dr. Lichtman has seen patients for Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment, Clavicle Fracture and Joint Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lichtman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Lichtman. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lichtman.
