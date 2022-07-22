Dr. Gregory Lieberman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieberman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Lieberman, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Lieberman, MD
Dr. Gregory Lieberman, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Woodbury, NY. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center, Long Island Jewish Valley Stream and Mount Sinai South Nassau.
Dr. Lieberman's Office Locations
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Woodbury45 Crossways Park Dr W, Woodbury, NY 11797 Directions (516) 422-8080Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pm
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Lynbrook444 Merrick Rd, Lynbrook, NY 11563 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Massapequa660 Broadway, Massapequa, NY 11758 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group1728 Sunrise Hwy, Merrick, NY 11566 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Rockville Centre36 Lincoln Ave, Rockville Centre, NY 11570 Directions (516) 536-2800
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Garden City1101 Stewart Ave Ste 100, Garden City, NY 11530 Directions (516) 536-2800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 8:00pmWednesday8:00am - 8:00pmThursday8:00am - 8:00pmFriday8:00am - 8:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pm
Orlin & Cohen Orthopedic Group at Bohemia3480 Veterans Memorial Hwy, Bohemia, NY 11716 Directions (631) 289-0338
Hospital Affiliations
- Long Island Jewish Medical Center
- Long Island Jewish Valley Stream
- Mount Sinai South Nassau
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- MVP Health Care
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr lieberman took the time to look at my CDs , review my history and guide me through treatment of my rotator cuff injury while giving me my options.
About Dr. Gregory Lieberman, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1285633719
Education & Certifications
- Insall, Scott Kelly Inst Ortho & Sports Med
- A Einstein Coll M-Yeshiva U, Orthopedic Surgery
- Montefiore Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
