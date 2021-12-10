Dr. Gregory Lieser, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lieser is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Lieser, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Lieser, MD
Dr. Gregory Lieser, MD is an Urology Specialist in Garland, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Baylor Coll of Med and is affiliated with Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe, Hunt Regional Medical Center, Methodist Richardson Medical Center and Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall.
Dr. Lieser's Office Locations
Urology Clinics of North Texas - Garland Office6460 Naaman Forest Blvd, Garland, TX 75044 Directions (972) 494-6764
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott And White Medical Center Lake Pointe
- Hunt Regional Medical Center
- Methodist Richardson Medical Center
- Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Rockwall
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
1st visit. Dr. Lieser was absolutely correct about my back actually being the cause of my pain in the front abdominal area. Highly astute and highly recommended!
About Dr. Gregory Lieser, MD
- Urology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1083858518
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Baylor Coll of Med
- Texas A&M University
- Urology
Dr. Lieser has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lieser accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lieser has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lieser has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lieser on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Lieser. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lieser.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lieser, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lieser appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.