Overview of Dr. Gregory Litton, MD

Dr. Gregory Litton, MD is a Medical Oncology Specialist in Idaho Falls, ID. They specialize in Medical Oncology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Washington School Of Medicine, Seattle, Wa and is affiliated with Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Litton works at Idaho Cancer Center in Idaho Falls, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Nodular Lymphoma, Colorectal Cancer and Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.