Dr. Gregory Lomas, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Lomas, MD
Dr. Gregory Lomas, MD is an Urology Specialist in Venice, FL. They completed their residency with Bowman Gray School Med Ne Bapt Hospital
Dr. Lomas works at
Dr. Lomas' Office Locations
RTR Urology842 Sunset Lake Blvd Ste 403, Venice, FL 34292 Directions (941) 485-3351Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
- Shorepoint Health Venice
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Enterprise Group
- American Republic
- Anthem
- Bakery & Confectionary Union Plan
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Benesys
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida, Inc.
- Evolutions Healthcare Systems
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medicare
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- PHP-Physicians Health Plan
- Physician HealthCare Network
- POMCO Group
- Prudential
- Tricare
- United Healthcare Community Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Lomas saved my life! The tests he ordered showed a large tumor in my kidney. Within a week, I was scheduled for surgery to remove the kidney. The biopsy showed renal cell carcinoma. Without his knowledge and expertise, he said that the tumor could have quickly grown outside the kidney and affected other organs. His bedside manner was excellent and the surgery was a success. I did not need to follow up with any chemotherapy or radiation. I can say with conviction that Dr Lomas is one of the finest doctors I have had the pleasure of knowing. Thank you Dr Lomas!
About Dr. Gregory Lomas, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1508967761
Education & Certifications
- Bowman Gray School Med Ne Bapt Hospital
- Wake Forest University
Dr. Lomas has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lomas accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lomas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lomas works at
Dr. Lomas has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lomas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Lomas. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lomas.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lomas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lomas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.