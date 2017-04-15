Dr. Gregory Lum, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lum is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Lum, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Gregory Lum, MD
Dr. Gregory Lum, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Los Gatos, CA. They graduated from University Of California and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital.
Dr. Lum works at
Dr. Lum's Office Locations
-
1
Gregory F Lum, MD700 W Parr Ave Ste A1, Los Gatos, CA 95032 Directions (408) 538-1562
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lum?
Dr. Lum is a very awesome Doctor. Whenever I am sick, my parents book an appointment. Sometimes this work but other times it doesn't. Once we are inside his clinic, it becomes smoother and more friendlier. Than You Dr. Lum for all that you have Done For Me!!!!!
About Dr. Gregory Lum, MD
- Pediatrics
- English
- 1366554537
Education & Certifications
- California Pacific Medical Center
- University Of California
- University Of California
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lum has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lum accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lum has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lum works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Lum. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lum.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lum, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lum appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.