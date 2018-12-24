Overview of Dr. Gregory Lunceford, MD

Dr. Gregory Lunceford, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Duke University.



Dr. Lunceford works at Atlanta Internal Medicine and Psychiatric Care in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder, Schizoaffective Disorder and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.