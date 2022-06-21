Overview

Dr. Gregory Lyford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.



Dr. Lyford works at Ferrell Duncan Clinic in Springfield, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.