Overview
Dr. Gregory Lyford, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Springfield, MO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cox Medical Center Branson and Cox Medical Center South.
Locations
Ferrell-Duncan Clinic - Dermatology1001 E Primrose St, Springfield, MO 65807 Directions (417) 875-3000Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cox Medical Center Branson
- Cox Medical Center South
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Missouri
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Absolutely the best..so respectful and understanding...
About Dr. Gregory Lyford, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 25 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Mayo Clinic
- Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lyford has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyford accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyford has seen patients for Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyford on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Lyford speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyford. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyford.
