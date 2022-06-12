See All Plastic Surgeons in Richmond, VA
Dr. Gregory Lynam, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.8 (244)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Gregory Lynam, MD

Dr. Gregory Lynam, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.

Dr. Lynam works at Richmond Surgical Arts in Richmond, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lynam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Richmond Surgical Arts, Inc.
    8720 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23235 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (804) 560-5260
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
  • Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
  • Chippenham Hospital
  • Johnston-Willis Hospital
  • St. Mary's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Skin Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases
Skin Cancer
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Diseases

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Vaser® Liposelection (Liposuction) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 244 ratings
    Patient Ratings (244)
    5 Star
    (219)
    4 Star
    (14)
    3 Star
    (7)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 12, 2022
    Dr. Lynam did a beautiful job on my body lift. Totally exceeded expectations. Discomfort after surgery was minimal and healing went great. Scheduled next surgery as I have complete trust in him and his nurse. Staff awesome as well.
    DB — Jun 12, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Gregory Lynam, MD
    About Dr. Gregory Lynam, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1194706960
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • MCV VCU
    Residency
    • Va Commonwealth University Health Sys
    Internship
    • VCU/Med Coll VA
    Medical Education
    • Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Richmond University Medical Center
