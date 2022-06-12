Dr. Gregory Lynam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Lynam, MD
Overview of Dr. Gregory Lynam, MD
Dr. Gregory Lynam, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Richmond, VA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center, Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center, Chippenham Hospital, Johnston-Willis Hospital and St. Mary's Hospital.
Dr. Lynam's Office Locations
-
1
Richmond Surgical Arts, Inc.8720 Stony Point Pkwy Ste 100, Richmond, VA 23235 Directions (804) 560-5260Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
- Bon Secours St. Francis Medical Center
- Chippenham Hospital
- Johnston-Willis Hospital
- St. Mary's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Southern Health Services (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lynam did a beautiful job on my body lift. Totally exceeded expectations. Discomfort after surgery was minimal and healing went great. Scheduled next surgery as I have complete trust in him and his nurse. Staff awesome as well.
About Dr. Gregory Lynam, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 25 years of experience
- English
- 1194706960
Education & Certifications
- MCV VCU
- Va Commonwealth University Health Sys
- VCU/Med Coll VA
- Virginia Commonwealth University School Of Medicine
- Richmond University Medical Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynam has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynam accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
244 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.