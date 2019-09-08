Dr. Gregory Lynch, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lynch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Gregory Lynch, DO
Overview of Dr. Gregory Lynch, DO
Dr. Gregory Lynch, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Lynch works at
Dr. Lynch's Office Locations
-
1
Gregory J. Lynch D.o. PC1205 Langhorne Newtown Rd Ste 307, Langhorne, PA 19047 Directions (215) 891-8448
- 2 841 Hospital Rd Ste 2300, Indiana, PA 15701 Directions (724) 349-3170
-
3
Irmc Center for Wound Healing1265 Wayne Ave Ste 201, Indiana, PA 15701 Directions (724) 357-8127
Hospital Affiliations
- Indiana Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lynch?
Dr Lynch saved my mother with emergency exploratory surgery. We didn’t have a choice of Dr at the time but very grateful Dr Lynch and his amazing team were on call. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. Gregory Lynch, DO
- General Surgery
- 40 years of experience
- English
- 1689668766
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lynch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lynch accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lynch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lynch works at
Dr. Lynch has seen patients for Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lynch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Lynch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lynch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lynch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lynch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.