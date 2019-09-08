Overview of Dr. Gregory Lynch, DO

Dr. Gregory Lynch, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Langhorne, PA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Indiana Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Lynch works at Gregory J. Lynch D.o. PC in Langhorne, PA with other offices in Indiana, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis, Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD and PVD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.